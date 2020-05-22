Barcelona: Coutinho wants to join Chelsea

Philippe Coutinho looks certain to leave Barcelona this summer and his preference is to join Premier League side Chelsea.

That is according to a report in El Mundo Deportivo, who say the Blues are one of three English clubs to contact the former Liverpool playmaker’s agent Kia Joorabchian along with Manchester United and Leicester, while Newcastle also have an ‘unofficial’ interest.

Bayern Munich – where Coutinho is on a season-long loan arrangement from Barcelona – have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but multiple reports suggest this will not be exercised.

Barcelona are said to be keen on selling the former Liverpool star this year to raise vital funds, while the player is said to have little interest in returning to Inter or joining Paris Saint-Germain and instead is keen on a move to England.

The Brazilian scored 21 goals in 76 outings for Barcelona after moving in a club record €160m fee from Liverpool in January 2018 but consistently flattered to deceive.

