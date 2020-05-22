Barcelona agree deal with Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan agreement close

Barcelona have agreed a deal for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, according to a report tonight from Spanish radio station Cadena Copa, confirmed in a Tweet you can see embedded below.

They say that an agreement has been reached in principle between the player and Barcelona, and that Inter and the Catalan club are working to fix a final deal with Inter.

Barca will not pay the full release clause, but will instead aim to reduce it by offering players in return.

💥 Informa @fabig08 🤝 Principio de acuerdo entre Barça y Lautaro Martínez 📞 Barça e Inter trabajan en el acuerdo que incluiría dinero y alguna cesión 🔎 Al Inter le interesan: Rakitic, Semedo, Umtiti, A. Vidal y Junior 📆 Se anunciaría no antes del 30 junio#PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/yfdRcD4rAM — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) May 22, 2020

Cope say Inter are interested in Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti and Arturo Vidal, possibly on loan. They also add the detail that any deal is unlikely to be announced before the 30th of June.

It certainly won’t be easy to agree such a high value deal with the Serie A side in a summer like this, but it does sound like they’ve at least accepted that their young star will probably have to go sooner rather than later.

—

“I’d rather have a hole in the squad than an a**ehole” – who said this about his team? Find out here.