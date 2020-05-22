River Plate’s Santos Borre to reject Atletico Madrid return

Atletico de Madrid are keen to secure the transfer of River Plate striker Rafael Santos Borre but the player is demanding first-team football.

A report in Spain’s Goal website claims Atleti will exercise their right to re-sign the striker in a €7m deal, as they already own 50 percent of his rights, but the Argentine version of Marca say he has no intention of returning to the club.

Santos Borre never played a match for Diego Simeone’s side but did score four goals for Villarreal in a loan spell during the 2016/17 campaign, including two in La Liga.

It is said that the Colombian only wants to play for a club who value him as a striker and he has no strong intention of leaving River Plate – whom he believes he owes for giving him an opportunity – and if he was to move to Europe, it would rather be to Ajax or Porto, the two other clubs monitoring his progress.

The Colombian international has found form in Buenos Aires and hit 12 goals in 20 appearances for the Argentine giants this season, but they hold just 50 percent of his rights.

Enzo Francescoli, the sporting director of River Plate was recently asked about the situation with Atleti and he stated that the €7m clause they held was a ‘danger’.

