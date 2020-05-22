Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa in better fitness than ever

Diego Costa has returned to Atletico de Madrid training in better shape than ever and recovered from the physical problems that troubled him earlier this season.

The Spain international has failed to find form this campaign with his physicality and fitness questioned throughout the season, while he was substituted off in the 56th minute of his side’s final game before football was suspended – the Champions League victory at Anfield.

Midfielder Marcos Llorente replaced him that night – and netted the crucial two away goals for Atleti to level the tie on the night – while Alvaro Morata remained on the pitch throughout despite carrying a niggling injury.

Costa’s displeasure was evident as he reacted angrily to his exit from the game, but El Mundo Deportivo now outline his physical performance has been significantly better since the enforced break.

The former Chelsea striker’s future at the club has come under great scrutiny with it widely reported that the club wanted Edinson Cavani – set to be come a free agent this summer when his Paris Saint-Germain contract ends – to be his replacement.

However, now he appears fitter and hungrier than ever and could become vital for the side in the closing months of the campaign.

