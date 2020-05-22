Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Atletico Madrid reactive interest in Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo

Atletico de Madrid have reactivated their interest in signing Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo, who is on the market this summer.

The right-back had been widely linked with an exit from the Camp Nou last summer with Atleti among the clubs strongly mentioned in relation to his transfer a year ago, before they moved for Kieran Trippier.

Now, fichajes.net say Los Rojiblancos have reopened their interest in the right-back due to doubts over the futures of both Santiago Arias and Sime Vrsaljko.

A report last week in El Mundo Deportivo claimed that the Portugal international preferred a move to Manchester City ahead of other clubs, with Inter and Juventus also linked.

The Catalan club were said to be keen to offer the 26-year-old in exchange for either Lautaro Martinez (Inter) or Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) but this now appears to be complicated.

Semedo was signed by Benfica in the summer of 2017 for a €35m fee but has not always featured regularly for the side, with Sergi Roberto often preferred at full-back.

Semedo’s current contract runs until 2022 with the Catalan club hopeful of adding a further two years to that, but his agent Jorge Mendes believes he can find a buying club who would make him a starting regular for next season.

