Atletico Madrid reactive interest in Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo

Atletico de Madrid have reactivated their interest in signing Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo, who is on the market this summer.

The right-back had been widely linked with an exit from the Camp Nou last summer with Atleti among the clubs strongly mentioned in relation to his transfer a year ago, before they moved for Kieran Trippier.

Now, fichajes.net say Los Rojiblancos have reopened their interest in the right-back due to doubts over the futures of both Santiago Arias and Sime Vrsaljko.

A report last week in El Mundo Deportivo claimed that the Portugal international preferred a move to Manchester City ahead of other clubs, with Inter and Juventus also linked.

The Catalan club were said to be keen to offer the 26-year-old in exchange for either Lautaro Martinez (Inter) or Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) but this now appears to be complicated.

Semedo was signed by Benfica in the summer of 2017 for a €35m fee but has not always featured regularly for the side, with Sergi Roberto often preferred at full-back.

Semedo’s current contract runs until 2022 with the Catalan club hopeful of adding a further two years to that, but his agent Jorge Mendes believes he can find a buying club who would make him a starting regular for next season.

