Arturo Vidal reiterates desire to stay at Barcelona

Arturo Vidal has reiterated he wants to remain at Barcelona beyond this season by stating that he is “very happy and comfortable” at the club.

The Chilean midfielder has started just 13 matches across all competitions for the Blaugrana despite scoring in six different matches in La Liga to date, and it had been rumoured that he wants more first-team football.

Vidal said on Instagram Live, as cited by Diario Sport: “I am very happy and comfortable in Barcelona, ​​of course I want to continue here. Now I am more prepared than ever. I am happy, there is a good group and I have great friends in the locker room.”

The Chilean looked set for Inter in the summer of 2018 until the Blaugrana swooped in late to sign him from Bayern Munich, while he previously thrived under Antonio Conte at Juventus – leading to links to both Italian clubs this year.

The arrival of Dutch international Frenkie De Jong at the Camp Nou last summer pushed Vidal further down the pecking order and Inter boss Conte is waiting to make an offer should he look to move on from Catalonia.

Vidal is said to have a transfer valuation of between €15m and €20m.

