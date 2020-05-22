Ancelotti praises character and personality of Real Madrid captain Ramos

Former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has reflected upon his time at the club and heaped praise on the club’s captain Sergio Ramos.

Ancelotti is now boss of Everton, but he helped deliver Madrid’s 10th ‘Decima’ Champions League crown in 2014, when his side defeated Atletico de Madrid in the showpiece.

Ramos was the hero for Los Blancos that night in Lisbon – his header deep into stoppage time rescued Madrid from the jaws of defeat and forced the game into extra time, with Ancelotti’s side eventually running out 4-1 victors.

“Sergio Ramos has a fantastic quality; I think his best quality is not tactically or technically, but his character and personality and the ability to motivate the people around him,” Ancelotti told Sky Sports, as cited by Marca. “Ramos during that stage was very important for this, he was always at the highest level when the game was important.”

That was Ancelotti’s first season at the helm in the Spanish capital, but a trophyless campaign the following year brought an end to his stint at the club – with Rafael Benitez replacing him in the role.

“I think that as a Coach you have to coach Real Madrid once in your life,” Ancelotti added. “I spent two years there and it was an unforgettable experience because I think Madrid is the best club in the world because of the image they have abroad.”

“When I arrived, the team had some problems. The fact that they had not won the Champions League in 12 years was like an obsession for them because Real Madrid was used to winning a lot of those trophies. I was lucky the first year to do it.”

Ancelotti also spoke about Zinedine Zidane, who is currently in the Madrid hotseat, whom he coached as a player at Juventus and who worked under his coaching staff between 2013 and 2015.

“Zidane changed my idea about football,” said Ancelotti. “I was very focused before coming to Juventus on playing a 4-4-2 formation and then, with Zidane, I changed. I wanted to put him in the best position for him and make him comfortable on the pitch.”

“I’d rather have a hole in the squad than an a**ehole” –Find out who which manager said this right here.