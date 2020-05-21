Zidane: Winning titles in Real Madrid’s DNA

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane remains confident his team can land the league title this season and insisted “it is in the club’s DNA.”

Los Blancos have won just two La Liga titles in the last 11 years – with Barcelona dominating with eight crowns and Atletico Madrid triumphing in 2014 – with their most recent in 2017.

Zidane led the club to the 2017 league title, secured with a final day win at Malaga to pip Barcelona before the club went on to lift the Champions League that year.

Indeed, Madrid’s success has been focused almost exclusively in non-domestic competitions in recent years – winning four Champions League crowns between 2014 and 2018, with success in the Club World Cup and European Super Cup too.

Before Spanish football was indefinitely suspended in the middle of March, Zidane’s side crashed to a 2-1 loss at Real Betis and subsequently fell two points behind Barcelona at the summit.

“I am happy to be able to work with my players after 60 days,” Zidane told the club’s TV channel, as cited by Diario AS. “We are all happy to return. We had planned out the physical training and they did very well at home. They were all in good shape.

“We are all happy to be back, even if we can only work in limited groups, we can begin to work on more tactical elements.

“We are all happy to be training but we much prefer playing, so hopefully that can return soon.

“We have 11 games in the league left to play and the players are all hungry. We want to win the title – it is in the club’s DNA.”

