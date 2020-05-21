Real Madrid name price for midfielder Oscar Rodriguez

Real Madrid have placed a value on highly-rated midfielder Oscar Rodriguez, who has thrived on a loan stint at struggling Leganes.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo has outlined how the 21-year-old is valued at €20m amid interest from Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers with Lazio and Schalke also interested.

The Spaniard is the top scorer for struggling Lega in La Liga this campaign with seven goals to his name and a growing reputation for impressive performances and his eye for the spectacular – with multiple long-range strikes.

Oscar has made just one first-team appearance for Los Blancos – against Fuenlabrada in the Copa del Rey in November 2017 – but has developed into one of the most promising players in the Spanish top-flight.

His prominence at Leganes has become even greater in recent months following the sales of strikers Martin Braithwaite and Youssef En-Nesyri.

Regardless of whether or not Lega stay in the top-flight, it appears likely Oscar will move on this summer and is unlikely to break into the first-team at Madrid.

