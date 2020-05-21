Morientes pulls out of running for AFE union presidency

Former Real Madrid striker and Spain international Fernando Morientes will not run for the presidency of the AFE players union.

It had been thought that Morientes would challenge current incumbent David Aganzo with a series of influential figures from throughout Spanish football gathering round him for a challenge, as outlined by Marca.

Morientes enjoyed a distinguished playing career – which also included successful spells at Monaco, Liverpool, Valencia and Marseille, giving him a background ideally suited for the role.

Last week, Morientes told an interview with Cope, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo that he is ‘seriously considering’ running for the role as Aganzo has been hit by a series of scandals.

“Today I am much clearer, I will not run for the presidency of the AFE,” Morientes told Cadena Cope, via Marca.

“I am not interested in a fight for the AFE position, I am not willing to spend 3-4 months with this process.

“I have spoken to many football players. Koke called me and I said that I should seriously be considering this, but now I must step aside. Tebas (La Liga president) and Rubiales (Spanish FA president) have not called me these days.”

Aganzo has been president of the AFE since winning 98.58% of the election held in November 2017 but has come under criticism in recent times.

Like Morientes, Aganzo was also a striker during his playing days and he had replaced Luis Rubiales – who subsequently became president of the Spanish FA – in the role.

Aganzo has been in the spotlight recently over allegations of a bribe, as outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, while he has also been at the forefront of a number of union-related issues.

He has been at the heart of the discussions over football wage cuts in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the battle from Spanish women footballers to gain professional working rights and also for his opposition to La Liga’s plans to move matches abroad.

“The greatest talent I ever coached was Ronaldo but at the same time he was the player who created the most problems for me in the dressing room. He used to throw parties and do everything. Once Van Nistelrooy said to me: ‘Coach, the dressing room smells like alcohol’.” Find out who which manager said this right here.