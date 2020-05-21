La Liga to restart on 12 June with Seville derby

La Liga will restart the 2019/20 season with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis being staged on 12 June – a Friday night fixture.

The news has been outlined by Cadena Cope’s El Partidazo show, who say the news will be made official in a document to be sent to all member clubs on 28 May.

It follows on from similar reports earlier this month in Diario AS and Cadena Ser that the league plan to get the campaign back underway by mid-June and hope to complete the remaining 11 matchdays by the end of July.

Sevilla sporting director Monchi has said: “There is no better way for La Liga to return than this derby. It will be one more incentive, as we are all looking forward to football returning and that first match will be magnificent.”

Spanish football has suspended indefinitely since the middle of March and was stopped just before the scheduled Seville derby at Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium.

League chief Javier Tebas and his organisation have consistently voiced their confidence on the competition returning this season and for all outstanding games to be played.

Players across La Liga are back in training sessions – allowed to complete in groups of up to 10 players each – mass testing for the coronavirus took place among all 42 clubs across the top two divisions.

Tebas insisted on Movistar, as cited by Marca, that whilst the league will continue to adhere to advice from Spanish health authorities, they remain confident that there is a minimal risk of staging the remainder of the games.