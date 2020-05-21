Juventus midfielder Pjanic only wants to join Barcelona

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has told Paris Saint-Germain the only club he wants to join this summer is Barcelona.

That is according to Thursday’s front page of El Mundo Deportivo, which reports that Pjanic told PSG sporting director Leonardo he was not interested in a move to the French capital.

French media outlet RMC Sport are convinced that the Bosnian international will be on the move this summer and said that the Parisians and the Blaugrana were the two teams leading the chase.

It follows on from a report in The Guardian last week saying that Chelsea also wanted the Turin-based player and were negotiating a player-exchange deal with midfielder Jorginho.

There have been suggestions that Barca and Juve are hopeful of a convoluted swap deal which would see Arthur Melo move the other way for Pjanic, but Arthur may have no desire for such a move.

Arthur has a contract with the club until the summer of 2024 with a €400m release clause, while transfermarkt gives him a market value of €70m.

“We are talking to Barça as we do with many important clubs because it will be a difficult summer,” Juventus head of transfers Fabio Paratici told Sky Sports last month, as cited by Diario Sport.

Arthur’s reluctance at leaving the Blaugrana may now mean Juve look elsewhere as a destination for Pjanic.