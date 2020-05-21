Bayern Munich are not considering Philippe Coutinho in their squad planning for next season and have even reserved his shirt number for Manchester City star Leroy Sane.

As outlined in a report from Diario Sport, Coutinho’s number 10 shirt in Bavaria has been promised to Sane for next season should he agree to join from the English champions.

It is said that the German international is a primary transfer target for Bayern this summer, a year after they were unsuccessful in their attempts to sign him from City – where he suffered a serious knee injury in August.

Bayern – where Coutinho is on a season-long loan arrangement from Barcelona – have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but multiple reports suggest this will not be exercised.

Barcelona are said to be keen on selling the former Liverpool star this year to raise vital funds, while the player is said to have little interest in returning to Inter or joining Paris Saint-Germain and instead is keen on a move to England.

The Brazilian scored 21 goals in 76 outings for Barcelona after moving in a club record €160m fee from Liverpool in January 2018 but consistently flattered to deceive.

