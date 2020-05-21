Barcelona interested in signing Brescia star Sandro Tonali

Barcelona remain interested in signing highly-rated Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer.

That is according to a report in Italian newspaper La Stampa, via Diario Sport, which talks of ‘Barcelona going shopping in Italy’ this year, with Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, midfielder Miralem Pjanic of Juventus and Tonali their three main targets.

It follows a report in Corriere della Sera, via Diario AS, claiming the Blaugrana would be willing to pay €60m for the central midfielder alongside two youth players – who would have a combined transfer value of €10m.

Nicknamed as ‘the new Andrea Pirlo’ – another former player of Brescia – Tonali rose to stardom for the club in Serie B and has been linked to Italy’s biggest clubs for some time and has now been described as ‘the new Iniesta’.

The midfielder won his first cap for the senior Italian national team in October and has started 23 matches for the club this campaign upon their return to Serie A.

Massimo Cellino, president of Brescia, stated back in February that he received ‘a very important offer’ without saying anything to the footballer, to give him ‘a big surprise in June’.

“The greatest talent I ever coached was Ronaldo but at the same time he was the player who created the most problems for me in the dressing room. He used to throw parties and do everything. Once Van Nistelrooy said to me: ‘Coach, the dressing room smells like alcohol’.” Find out who which manager said this right here.