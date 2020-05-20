(Video) Neymar’s top 10 La Liga goals from stunning 4 year spell

Neymar was a brilliant player for Barcelona so every year he was at the club, and letting him go will forever be considered a huge mistake by the club – even though, of course, there was little they could do once he had decided to go.

Despite only actually playing in Catalonia for four seasons, the Brazilian scored some truly stunning goals, and the La Liga Youtube channel has collected them all together for you to enjoy while we’re all stuck in isolation without lovely live Spanish football on our screens.

Who knows, maybe one day he will return and add to this list? It still seems very possible at this stage.

You can see the full countdown of goals here:

—

—