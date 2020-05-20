Thomas Lemar and Alexandre Lacazette swap suggested in Spain

Atletico Madrid’s signing of Thomas Lemar two seasons ago was the first in a series of big money moves from the club that haven’t really worked out.

The winger, who had looked so promising at Monaco, has been given countless chances by Diego Simeone, but has never managed to shine at the Wanda Metropolitano. In fact, this season he has not a goal or an assist in 24 matches.

Now it’s no surprise to see him regularly linked with moves away from the club, although this latest rumour is an ambitious one.

Spanish transfer rumour site Fichajes suggest that the France winger could be used in a trade with Arsenal, with Alexandre Lacazette coming the other way. It would allow the Gunners to shift their extra striker and bring in an opposite piece to Nicolas Pepe on the other side.

In the past, we would have considered it all rather unlikely, but given the coronavirus crisis, these trades may become more common. Maybe it’s not such an outlandish idea after all?

