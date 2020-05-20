Real Madrid’s three summers of superstar signings laid out

Certain players are being linked intensely with Real Madrid this summer, and given they’re all top tier superstars, it will be impossible even for the superclub from the Spanish capital to sign them all.

But AS reckon they know how Los Blancos plan to pull it off – in stages.

Firstly, this summer, they will go all out for young Rennes wondrekid Eduardo Camavinga. That means forking out €50-60m according to AS, but to get in a potential superstar that seems reasonable.

Then, next summer, when his contract is just a year from expiring, they will swoop for Kylian Mbappe. The PSG star will be available a lot cheaper then, and there will be little the Parisians can do if Real make a big offer.

Then the third part will come in the summer of 2022, when they hope to add man of the moment Erling Haaland to complete the regeneration of the team. He apparently has a deal with Dortmund to keep him there until January 2022 at the very least, and after that Madrid can do their best to persuade him to come to La Liga.

It’s hard to imagine how much he might cost at that stage, should he continue scoring at this rate. But if they’ve got the money then, Madrid will be very tempted to pay up and complete the new team ready for the newly renovated Bernabeu.

