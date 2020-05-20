Oliver Torres insists Sevilla are “extra motivated” for the return of La Liga

When La Liga was suddenly frozen, the attention was very much at the top of the division. The title race was close, despite consisting of two quite average teams.

Barcelona and Real Madrid were both in bad periods, one catching the other and then falling behind, neither able to keep up title-winning form.

Unfortunately, those behind them were struggling in the same way. Atletico Madrid should have been challenging but couldn’t find any consistency, and Real Sociedad were having a brilliant season – but don’t quite have the depth to keep up.

Sevilla were most frustrated of all – they started the campaign so well, and if they’d kept it up, they could be properly challenging for the title now.

Speaking to Marca, Oliver Torres has insisted, however, that they’re not giving up just yet:

“We’re extra motivated and can’t wait for the first game to arrive,” Torres insisted when asked about how the first training sessions back with the team had been.

“It was necessary to be able to interact with one’s teammates… we’re going home angry if we lose the ball in training. We’re preparing for the first game, day by day.”

That first match back is the derby against Real Betis, one which will be played in a unique atmosphere, behind closed doors. If they win that, while they might not be quite back in the title race just yet, they may start to get close enough to Real and Barcelona to make them feel the pressure once again.

