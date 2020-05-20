Monchi says Sevilla are “far” from rumoured full-back signing

Monchi returned to Seville with a bang last summer, proving all those who had he had lost his magic touch wrong by pulling a classic Monchi summer out of the bag.

Given how the coronavirus conditions have affected football and its finances, this is a great chance for the legendary director of football to step up once again.

El Desmarque have identified one player it looks like the Andalusians will miss out on though – full back Michal Karbownik.

The Legia Warsaw defender has had a great season in Poland, and had been linked heavily with a move to La Liga.

But now the man himself has spoken out and said that “Karbownik is as far from Sevilla as Seville is from Warsaw.”

Sounds like no deal is too close then… Still, we wouldn’t expect Monchi to tip his hand even if he had the deal sealed, so maybe let’s not read too much into it.

Whatever he has up his sleeve it’s going to be good.

—

“Bolton away finished Piqué’s career at United. He was young and got bullied there. I always remember Vidic would be in the gym for two or three days before Bolton, pumping himself up.” – Who revealed this about Sir Alex’s United? Find out in the top sports newsletter here.

—