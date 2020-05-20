Legend of Spanish football Aritz Aduriz retires at 39 after record breaking career

Legendary Athletic Club Aritz Aduriz has just announced his retirement, with mounting injury problems preventing him even from completing this season when it restarts.

The forward posted the following on his Twitter account to confirm the bad news:

https://twitter.com/AritzAduriz11/status/1263120762208169984/photo/1

The statement explains that his hip problems are becoming so serious that even playing these last matches of the season when La Liga resumes is impossible now.

It’s a sad end to a quite brilliant career for the authentic living legend of Basque football. It all promised to end so well with a cup final against their old rivals Real Sociedad, but that dream is now over.

The numbers from his career are quite incredible – 780 games and 285 goals, with more than 400 league games for Athletic Club alone. 177 of his goals came after the age of 30, as he signed off his career with his best spell yet back in Bilbao.

He signed off in the best way possible – his final goal for the club was a bicycle kick against Barcelona in a 1-0 win. Not only did he give Athletic their first win against the Catalans since 2013, he also joined Lionel Messi as the two players to have scored in 15 consecutive La Liga seasons.

—

