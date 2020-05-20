Lautaro Martinez move to Barcelona is “logical” says Argentina coach

Lautaro Martinez’s mooted move to Barcelona looks set to be the biggest deal of the summer – if it happens – and it’s attracting attention from all over.

The search for a new foil for Lionel Messi has been a long and expensive one, but it seems like in the explosive Inter striker, they’ve found their man.

One person who knows both players well is Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni, and in quotes picked up by ESPN, he discussed the prospect of the partnership:

“It’s logical that they want to play together, they get along well, they understand each other well,” the former West Ham player said.

“[The Argentina team] would like that. They have already played together in the national team. For me as coach, and for the national team, the more games they play, the better.”

He’s not holding back then, neither in stating how good he thinks he partnership could be, nor in basically confirming Barcelona’s interest in the striker. He even goes on to compare him favourably to Messi’s current foil, Luis Suarez.

It will be a serious operation to get the Serie A star to the Nou Camp, especially in a summer like this. But there are so many positive noises coming out of both camps that we’re starting to think it can be done.

Inter are still insisting that their young star will stay – but every player has their price.

