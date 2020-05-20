Inter Milan prefer Junior Firpo to Nelson Semedo as trade option for Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona have a lot of players to get rid of this summer, and among them are a couple of handy full backs.

They bought Junior Firpo last summer after he impressed at Betis, while Nelson Semedo has been a solid presence at right back for them for a while.

But the Blaugrana seem to think they can do better, and both are regularly named among the group of players they’re willing to trade away this summer.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio today, both have been offered to Inter as part of a potential deal for Lautaro Martinez, and the Italian side have decided they prefer Firpo.

The left back definitely seems to have a higher ceiling than Semedo, who has not really shone on the right flank for Quique Setien’s team despite plenty of chances.

It’s easy to see how Firpo’s dynamic style could fit into Antonio Conte’s system, and if Barcelona could knock €20-30m off Martinez’s asking price, everyone is a winner.

—

“Bolton away finished Piqué’s career at United. He was young and got bullied there. I always remember Vidic would be in the gym for two or three days before Bolton, pumping himself up.” – Who revealed this about Sir Alex’s United? Find out in the top sports newsletter here.

—