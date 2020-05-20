Eden Hazard-Karim Benzema-Marco Asensio front 3 can lead Real Madrid to title

When we left off, La Liga was getting really exciting.

Barcelona had been bad all year, Real Madrid had been really bad in patches, and the two of them were exchanging places at the top of the league, unable to find the form to pull away from the other.

Soon we will return from months away, and the scrambling of everyone’s form will mean an even more unpredictable conclusion.

The Daily Mail have an article by Pete Jenson which claims that, despite Barca’s narrow lead in the table, Madrid may be favourites to win the thing.

Zinedine Zindane’s team have made two key additions during this break – Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard, who have both returned to fitness.

That gives them a really ridiculous amount of depth in the squad, and in this period where games are going to come at a crazy pace, that could be significant.

Those two players, either side of Karim Benzema, are going to give Madrid a huge boost, and Barca will have to raise their game too, just to keep their rivals at bay.

This is a weak Blaugrana team, ripe for the taking, and Zidane’s men just need to step up to the challenge.

