Barcelona still pushing for ambitious Matthijs De Ligt deal

Barcelona were chasing Matthijs de Ligt hard a year ago, trying to persuade the Ajax youngster to come and join them, along with his teammate Frenkie de Jong.

In the end they only managed to secure the latter, but that hasn’t ended their interest in de Ligt, who ended up at Juventus.

The Dutchman’s name has come up time and again in the negotiations between Juve and Barca over Miralem Pjanic and various other spare parts the two teams are looking to trade. We had heard that Juve had taken de Ligt off the table – but Mundo Deportivo today insist that the Blaugrana are pushing to find a deal for the Holland international.

It will not be an easy task – Juventus aren’t keen on giving up on the player they invested so much in a year ago.

But if the right offer is made, there’s always a chance they will be tempted to cut their losses on a move that so far hasn’t worked out too well for the player or the club from Turin.

—

