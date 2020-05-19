(Video) Iker Casillas’ stunning top 25 saves in La Liga

Iker Casillas is a legend, not only of Real Madrid, but of La Liga, Spanish football, and perhaps the game itself.

The much loved and respected former Real Madrid captain broke into his boyhood team as a teenager and never looked back, racking up crazy numbers of appearances, clean sheets and amazing saves over a long career.

La Liga TV are keeping us all entertained during the coronavirus lockdown, and they put together a brilliant top 25 of the heroic stopper’s saves from 16 years in the Madrid goal.

You can see the full rundown in the clip embedded here, with footage from La Liga:

