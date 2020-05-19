(Video) Diego Forlan’s brilliant top 25 La Liga goals

Diego Forlan was a great striker in his time in La Liga, for both Atletico Madrid and Villareal, and in his years in the Spanish top flight he scored some seriously impressive efforts.

La Liga TV have collected all of them into a top 25 for you to enjoy while we wait for real football to come back. It’s Forlan’s birthday today, so the perfect time to enjoy his finest moments in the league.

There’s something quite funny about such a comprehensive list – the first few are nice finishes but hardly wondergoals. But you better believe that by the time you get to the top few, they’re real beauties.

You can see the full rundown in the video clip embedded here:

—

“Bolton away finished Piqué’s career at United. He was young and got bullied there. I always remember Vidic would be in the gym for two or three days before Bolton, pumping himself up.” – Who revealed this about Sir Alex’s United? Find out in the top sports newsletter here.