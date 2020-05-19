Real Madrid want to poach Barcelona youth star Mbuyamba

Teenage defender Xavier Mbuyamba is reportedly determined to leave Barcelona this summer with Real Madrid among the clubs interested.

The 18-year-old is said to be demanding interest from a series of elite clubs around the continent with Inter, Juventus and Chelsea also linked.

According to the player’s agent Carlos Barrios, Madrid are among the clubs interested and his client wants a summer move.

“Almost all the major clubs have asked about Xavier,” Barrios told Voetbal International, as cited by Diario AS. “Real Madrid also, they’re serious about their youth system, but that would be a sensitive switch. Juventus and Inter are interested too. Chelsea have the best papers.”

Mbuyamba only moved to the Camp Nou in August last year from Dutch club MVV Maastricht, for whom he made 11 first-team appearances last season, at the behest of his compatriot Patrick Kluivert.

The Dutchman has been involved with Barcelona’s B team this campaign having originally been signed to represent their Under-19 side and such is his promise, he has been involved in first-team training sessions.

The defender featured in three of Barcelona’s UEFA Youth League fixtures earlier this season – taking on Inter, Borussia Dortmund and Slavia Prague.

