Real Madrid dilemma for out-of-favour defender Odriozola

The future of full-back Alvaro Odriozola remains unclear this summer with neither parent club Real Madrid nor Bayern Munich planning on his incorporation next season.

The Spaniard’s situation is outlined in a report in Diario AS, who clarify that Zinedine Zidane has no plans for the player and would rather incorporate Achraf Hakimi – currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund – to provide competition for Dani Carvajal in the position.

Odriozola joined Bayern on a loan deal for the remainder of the season in January but has featured just once in the Bundesliga for the club and playing seven minutes in the DFB Pokal – a paltry total of 70 minutes.

The Spain international moved to Madrid in a €40m deal from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2018 but failed to dislodge the long-term right-back Carvajal in the position in the Spanish capital.

The 24-year-old has featured in just 18 La Liga matches for the club and has lost his way since his time in the Basque Country, where he was widely regarded as one of the hottest-rated prospects in La Liga.

Odriozola recently hinted in an interview with El Chiringuito that he could be open to a move to Sevilla: “Sevilla are a great club and the Sevilla anthem gives me goosebumps!”

