PSG enter Erling Haaland chase, with Kylian Mbappe future unsure

Tomorrow’s papers are out, and the front page of Marca has a familiar face on it.

They lead with a story about Erling Haaland, whose memorable grin lights up the cover – hardly surprising when you read the actual headline.

According to the Spanish paper, Real Madrid aren’t the only ones who want to sign the Norwegian sensation. PSG are also very keen, for a number of reasons.

For one thing, the future of their star forward Kylian Mbappe is far from certain. There are doubts that he will renew his contract, and he may even choose to go to Madrid.

Furthermore, it’s known that Neymar is being strongly linked with Barcelona, and that Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi have equally uncertain futures.

So the Parisians are gearing up to compete with Madrid to try and buy Haaland, whenever Borussia Dortmund can be persuaded that the time is right to sell.

