No Real Madrid move for Haaland, will persist with striker Jovic

Real Madrid are prepared to rely on striker Luka Jovic next season and have no summer plans to sign Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund, report Cadena Cope.

Haaland has netted 41 goals this season across spells with RB Salzburg and Dortmund with speculation that he could be on the move once again this summer, but this has now been downplayed.

Jovic has started only four league games and has found himself frozen out of Zinedine Zidane’s plans in a tough debut season in the Spanish capital.

The Serbian is 19th on the list of minutes this season for Madrid (playing 21.75% of minutes available) despite no injuries while he has now slipped behind Mariano Diaz in the selection process.

He has netted two goals and provided two assists for the club which means a participation in a goal, on average, every 192.5 minutes.

Serbian striker Jovic was prolific for Frankfurt last season and he netted a devastating 27 goals for the club, including 10 in the Europa League but has struggled to replicate this form since.

That prompted the Bundesliga club to trigger their purchase option on a deal from Benfica, before selling permanently to Madrid – where he has failed to dislodge primary attacking star Karim Benzema.

A statement from Los Blancos on Friday confirmed that the player had been diagnosed with ‘an extra-articular fracture in the calcaneus bone of the right foot’, and now faces a period of evaluation – with a possible three-month layoff, as per El Mundo Deportivo.

The Serbian is having an eventful lockdown with Marca last month outlining how he must testify before prosecutors in Serbia after allegedly breaching quarantine rules in the country.

