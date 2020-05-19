Luka Jovic the big winner from the Dortmund-Haaland agreement

This time a year ago, Real Madrid were wrapping up the signing of Luke Jovic from Frankfurt.

The all-round Serbian striker was supposed to be the Karim Benzema replacement that the club had spent years looking for.

It hasn’t worked out that way at all, and a year on Madrid already have their eyes on another prize – Erling Haaland, who joined Borussia Dortmund in January.

According to AS, Madrid already want to bid for the wonderkid, but are aware that he has a “pact” with the German side, that he will stay there until at least January 2022, when a release clause in his contract becomes active.

That gives Jovic some breathing room. After a season where he was given few chances, and didn’t make the most of those he was given, he will now have at least a year it seems to prove that he can be the real deal.

He will have his work cut out though – Haaland just seems to get better and better, and no matter how much that clause is set for in 2022, it’s hard to imagine Madrid not going all out for him then.

