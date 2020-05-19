Lucas Ocampos proud to read that Real Madrid are interested in signing him

When it was announced that Monchi was returning to Sevilla after an unsuccessful spell at Roma, many questioned whether he would be able to produce the same results that he did in his first glorious period there.

In fact, he had a great window last summer, and nowhere is that better represented than Lucas Ocampos. The dangerous winger has had such a good season that the biggest teams are now being linked with him, just a year on from his arrival in Andalusia, and he was asked what it’s like to be linked with the likes of Real Madrid:

“The other day I was speaking with my wife. We opened the paper and saw that Real Madrid were interested in me. It’s enough to make anyone feel proud,” Ocampos commented in quotes picked up in Marca.

He also spoke about the prospect of a return to Argentina, where he played with his beloved River Plate in the second tier but never in the first – but this was a more distant prospect.

He’s clearly enjoying his time in Spain, and for as long as his form is getting him linked with the top sides, he can consider himself to be a great success too.

It’s hard to see him joining Madrid this summer given how many wide players they already have, but there’s no doubt that big teams are watching another one of Monchi’s gems, now closer than ever.

