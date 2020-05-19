Layvin Kurzawa linked with Atletico Madrid move despite disappointing recent seasons

When it comes to names that seemed to have been linked with every top team in Europe without every putting in a single entire good season, Layvin Kurzawa has to be up there.

Long regarded as a great talent of French youth football, the left back has struggled to fulfil that promise ever since, despite getting a big move to PSG.

France Football still reckon another big side are ready to take a punt on him though, with Atletico Madrid linked ahead of a potential bargain summer move.

They correctly state that the Colchoneros are short at left back, with only Renan Lodi an established option there after the departure of Filipe Luis.

PSG have no interest in keeping Kurzawa, so he would make a cheap backup signing for Diego Simeone’s side.

On the other hand, this seems a good chance to promote a player from the youth academy. Kurzawa is a gamble that hasn’t particularly worked out for any of his previous clubs – what makes Atletico think they’ll be different?

