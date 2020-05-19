Eden Hazard feels “very, very good” ahead of La Liga’s return

Eden Hazard was set to miss the final stages of his disappointing debut campaign with Real Madrid because of an injury, but the coronavirus crisis has given him time to recover, and he’s now in line to play out the rest of the season with the rest of his teammates in good shape.

Marca’s cover story today is based on quotes from the former Chelsea player where he insists he feels “very, very good” ahead of the restart of La Liga in a couple of weeks.

He does admit that after two months out, he needs more work with and without the ball to regain his sharpness and his fitness, but beyond that he is apparently ready to return and try and play a role in overturning Barcelona’s lead at the top of the league.

It seems he will actually get the chance after all. La Liga is coming back, and Hazard should be ready to go when it does. That’s a boost for Madrid, and in fact all football lovers.