Barcelona made unsuccessful moves for Harry Kane before Lautaro Martinez became their main target

Barcelona are now utterly fixated on trying to sign Lautaro Martinez. The front page of every sports paper in Spain screams it out every day, whether it’s the player’s interest in moving or the squad members Barca would have to sell to afford him, it’s everywhere.

Mundo Deportivo report that it wasn’t always this way though. They say that the Blaugrana were more interested in Harry Kane originally.

The Tottenham striker has been more regularly linked to Real Madrid than Barca over the years, but according to Fernando Polo, he was also a major part of the Catalan club’s plans this summer as they look for a long term replacement for Luis Suarez.

It sounds like they didn’t get too far in negotiations with Daniel Levy, however. Regardless of whether Kane wants to stay at Spurs or go and win trophies elsewhere, any team who wants him will have to pay the money Levy wants, or they can forget it.

It’s easy to see why Lautaro, with his fixed price, is providing a more tempting target right now, despite not having the same overall pedigree as Kane.

—

