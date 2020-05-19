Barcelona can’t buy back Marc Cucurella after second transfer error

When Barcelona sold Marc Cucurella to Eibar two seasons ago, they were smart enough to include a buy-back clause. Sure enough, after a great season in the Basque country, Barca bought him back and loaned him again, this time to Getafe.

Getafe insisted on a clause of their own though – a €6m purchase option, which according to Mundo Deportivo, they have already decided to to activate. That sum may have seemed a lot when they decided it last summer, but it already looks cheap, and it’s no surprise the Madrid-based club are snapping their hand off.

It’s a blow to Barcelona, who got their young talent back once, only to let him slip through their fingers again. The fact they ended up signing Junior Firpo last summer instead of giving their academy star the chance to stay now looks particularly stupid.

According to that same article, they are now looking to sell Firpo and buy a new left back. If only that talented youngster at Getafe was on the market.

