Barcelona and Real Madrid target Fabian Ruiz injured in Napoli training

Footballers are returning to action after a sudden and unusually long break from playing, and injuries are only to be expected.

There could be a large number of muscular problems cropping up over the next few weeks as teams gear up for a return to action, and according to Football Italia the latest victim is Fabian Ruiz of Napoli.

The midfielder came through the ranks at Real Betis and impressed hugely in La Liga before making the switch to Serie A. He has been linked with both Barcelona and Real Madrid in recent times, as both look to add to their squads this summer.

This injury doesn’t sound so bad that it would rule out any move later in the summer, but it’s tough luck for Ruiz, who would have been hoping to be fit and firing to put himself in the shop window and try and help Napoli force their way back up the table as Serie A is concluded behind closed doors in the coming weeks.

