Why Lautaro Martinez is a strategic signing for Barcelona

Lautaro Martinez is a “strategic signing” for Barcelona which makes sense for several reasons, according to the front page of Mundo Deportivo today.

The Spanish sports paper explains that the striker arrives at the perfect time for a club looking to build around the established core of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in goal and Frenkie De Jong in midfield.

Adding another young prospect up front would certainly form the spine of a formidable team. Once they add a centre-back, they could be looking at a ten year project.

There are other reasons that a move for him is considered wise at this point – his fixed release clause means they can’t be held to ransom by Inter, and the number of players in their own squad that they’re willing to send the other way increases their bargaining power.

It does all add up – the one doubt is over how wise it is to be spending huge sums in a summer of global financial uncertainty like this.