Valencia offer deal to Napoli forward Callejon

Valencia have offered a two-year contract to forward Jose Callejon, who is out of contract at Napoli at the end of the campaign.

Former Spain international Callejon is expected to leave the Stadio San Paolo when his deal expires at the end of the current campaign and a return to Spanish football now appears to be likely.

The fresh report in Marca outlines a report from Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy, claiming Los Che have offered the played a deal worth €3.5m per annum and a more lucrative offer than that of Sevilla.

Napoli signed Callejon in the summer of 2013 from Real Madrid in a €10m deal and he has since made 336 appearances, scoring 80 goals and providing 77 assists for the club.

Despite being aged 33, the forward has still been instrumental for Napoli this campaign and he has made 32 appearances across all competitions to date.

Callejon previously made 152 appearances across spells at Espanyol (97 between 2008 and 2011) and Madrid (55 between 2011 and 2013).

“Dortmund are in decent form,” who said this, forgetting that the German side haven’t played in two months? Find out in the top sports newsletter here.