Valencia eye move for Inter’s Matias Vecino

Valencia have identified Inter midfielder Matias Vecino as a transfer target to bolster their midfield ranks.

That is according to a report in Gols Media, who say that the club’s Coach Albert Celades is keen to add an attacking midfielder to his squad as only club captain Dani Parejo currently fits that position.

The report adds that Carlos Soler can be deployed there but is more naturally suited to other areas, while the link to the Uruguayan is helped by him sharing an agent (Alessandro Lucci) with Alessandro Florenzi – who Los Che recently signed on loan from Roma.

Vecino has been involved in 23 games for the Milanese giants this campaign but has slightly fallen from prominence under Antonio Conte – starting just 14 Serie A matches from a possible 25.

The midfielder arrived into Italy as a teenager and has previously impressed in spells with Fiorentina, Empoli and Cagliari.

