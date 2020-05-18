Rayo Vallecano players refuse to train amid workers wage cuts

Rayo Vallecano’s first-team squad refused to train on Monday as a protest against the club’s handling of its wage cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An ERTE is Spain’s temporary redundancy scheme which is activated by the state of emergency within the country, with businesses losing access to their profits.

It subsequently means that businesses rely on state aid to pay their employees with eight top-flight clubs alongside multiple others – such as Rayo – taking advantage of the scheme.

As reported by Marca, Rayo’s players were backed by boss Paco Jemez (pictured) in their displeasure at their club’s handling of the situation and were encouraged to not partake in training.

The precise details of the disagreement between the players and the club’s hierarchy is not divulged but it appears it relates to the payment of the non-playing staff.

There are said to be conflicting claims from both camps with the board reportedly providing evidence of their options for non-playing staff but this did not satisfy the players.

As reported by AS earlier this month, Elche’s players missed one day of training earlier this month in a wage dispute with the club, which was swiftly resolved.

