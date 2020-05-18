Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik wants Atletico Madrid move

Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik wants to join Atletico de Madrid this summer, with his contract in Italy expiring next year.

La Razon draws upon reports from Il Corriere dello Sport that Napoli have lowered their initial demands of €40m for the striker to around €25m.

It is said that Atleti have held a long-term following in the player and the striker is open to the idea of a move to the Spanish capital.

The Poland international has hit 12 goals this campaign for the Italian club having scored 20 times last term and has recovered from the injury nightmare of his first two campaigns in Serie A.

Milik joined Napoli in a deal reported to be worth €32m in the summer of 2016 and builds on a report in Diario AS last month that Atleti were a viable destination.

Milik was said to be demanding up to €5m per annum in terms of a wage, which may prove a stumbling block.