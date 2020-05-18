Lazio lead race to land Watford striker Luis Suarez

Lazio are leading the race to sign highly-rated striker Luis Suarez – currently on loan at Real Zaragoza from Watford.

Suarez is on a season-long loan arrangement at Spanish second tier side Zaragoza – who are pushing for promotion to the topflight this campaign – from Watford, with the 22-year-old striker netting 17 times from 29 league games this season.

A report in Gazzetta dello Sport, via La Razon, now outlines how the Italian giants have stepped up their efforts to land the Colombian this summer.

It is said that Watford value the player between €15m-20m, and at this stage he appears more likely to be playing in Italy next season rather than Spain or England.

The Hornets signed the striker from Colombian outfit Leones in 2017 and he has previously spent time on loan at the B teams of Granada and Real Valladolid, along with Gimnastic in the Segunda.

A report earlier this year in Cadena Ser even claimed Barcelona held an interest in the player.