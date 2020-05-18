Juventus ahead of Everton for Barcelona defender Todibo

Juventus are favourites to sign Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo ahead of Everton, according to a report in Diario Sport.

The report says the central defender could be incorporated into a player-exchange deal between the champions of Italy and Spain respectively, with Miralem Pjanic, Matteo De Sciglio and Nelson Semedo the other players involved.

It has been outlined that Everton have made an offer of €25m – €22m upfront along with a further €3m in add-ons – for the Frenchman, but Juve are now more likely to land his signing.

El Mundo Deportivo reported last week of interest from RB Leipzig, who apparently see Todibo as a replacement for the outgoing Dayot Upamecano.

The Frenchman is on loan at Leipzig’s Bundesliga rivals Schalke but they appear to be unable to meet the central defender’s €25m valuation and he is likely to be sold permanently this summer.

Roma are said to be hopeful of the signing due to the good relations between the respective club boards, following on from the signing of Carles Perez in January.

Bayer Leverkusen, Milan, Watford, and Monaco are other clubs said to be monitoring the situation.

The player joined Schalke on loan in January on a short-term loan deal and €1.5m fee, with the German side able to make that permanent this summer – in a deal which would include a €50m buyback for Barca – but now everything has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and economic impacts in football.

Todibo only joined the Catalan giants in January last year, ending a long running contractual dispute with previous club Toulouse in Ligue 1.

The 20-year-old has only been involved in four La Liga matches across the calendar year – with two of his three starts coming after the league title was secured last season.

After being forced to play with the youth team at Toulouse, following his standoff with the club’s management, he was short of match fitness when he arrived at the Camp Nou but was never granted a run in the first-team.

“Dortmund are in decent form,” who said this, forgetting that the German side haven’t played in two months? Find out in the top sports newsletter here.