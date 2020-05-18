Dortmund have verbal agreement with Haaland for no transfer before 2022

Borussia Dortmund and Erling Haaland have a verbal agreement that the player will remain at the club until 2022 amid interest from Real Madrid, according to Diario AS.

The report claims that there is no clause in the striker’s contract to allow him to leave the club earlier than that and the arrangement is said to have been at the behest of his agent Mino Raiola, with any deal prior to that summer likely to cost more than €120m.

Norwegian goalscoring sensation Haaland has netted 41 goals this campaign having been prolific for RB Salzburg before moving to Dortmund in January.

Indeed, Haaland has netted 13 goals in just eight starts for the German side whom he joined after reportedly turning down interest from Manchester United.

Los Blancos are on the lookout for a new striker to help ease the attacking mantle of Karim Benzema, who has been the standout forward for the club since Cristiano Ronaldo departed for Juventus in 2018.

According to a front page of Marca last month, Madrid will prioritise signing Haaland this year before moving for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe in 2021.

A previous report in Marca have linked the striker with a move to the Spanish capital and believe his release clause at Dortmund this year could be as low as €75m, but that has now been dismissed by the latest report.