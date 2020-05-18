Casemiro set to net huge salary boost in new Real Madrid contract

Casemiro is set to for a significant wage rise at Real Madrid from earning €5.5m per annum to €9m net per year on a new contract.

The Brazilian midfielder’s current deal in the Spanish capital is set to expire in the summer of 2021 and a report in Diario Sport outlines how he is set for a huge salary boost in a new deal lasting until 2023.

The Brazil international has played 3,120 minutes across 35 matches (of a possible 39) for Los Blancos this campaign – more than any other player at the club.

The player started in 21 successive matches between September and December, with the summer exit of Marcos Llorente to Atletico de Madrid meaning there was no natural back-up in the squad with Casemiro increasingly key for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

As outlined by the report, Madrid captain Sergio Ramos also sees his deal expires in 2021 but as yet there has not been any progress on talks on a new contract – the defender earns a reported €12m per annum.

