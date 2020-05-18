Barcelona squad pass negative in second round of coronavirus testing

The entire Barcelona squad have tested negative for coronavirus following a fresh round of testing over the weekend, as per Diario Sport.

The results of the second round of testing come ten days after the first lot of testing, which also produced a full bill of negative results.

The news is a further boost for plans of a return for Spanish football next month, with no games held since the middle of March and the spread of the virus across Europe.

It comes on the same day that all 42 clubs across the top two divisions of Spanish football can now begin training in groups of up to ten individuals.

Barcelona returned to training on 9 May following the first round of negative testing for the virus, but their training patterns had been restricted to individualised sessions.

It is the latest positive news for football, which is attempting to take tentative steps towards a resumption within the next month.

