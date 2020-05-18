Barcelona offer Semedo and Firpo for Inter striker Martinez

Barcelona are offering Inter both Nelson Semedo and Junior Firpo alongside cash for star striker Lautaro Martinez.

El Mundo Deportivo cite a report from Italian media outlet Gazetta dello Sport as they aim to reduce Martinez’s €111m release clause, although the Milanese giants reportedly want a cash sum of at least €90m.

Firpo has appeared in 16 matches for the Catalan giants this campaign but remains very much the understudy to long-term left back Jordi Alba at the club.

The Dominican-born player failed to convince Ernesto Valverde nor his successor Quique Setien – who managed him at Betis – that he was worthy of a regular first-team slot.

Left wing-back Firpo only joined the Blaugrana from Real Betis last summer but a recent report in Diario Sport suggests he could be allowed to leave this year.

Semedo was signed by Benfica in the summer of 2017 for a €35m fee but has not always featured regularly for the side, with Sergi Roberto often preferred at full-back.

The right-back had been widely linked with an exit from the Camp Nou last summer with Atletico de Madrid among the clubs strongly mentioned in relation to his transfer a year ago, before they moved for Kieran Trippier.

Semedo’s current contract runs until 2022 with the Catalan club hopeful of adding a further two years to that, but his agent Jorge Mendes believes he can find a buying club who would make him a starting regular for next season.

“Dortmund are in decent form,” who said this, forgetting that the German side haven’t played in two months? Find out in the top sports newsletter here.