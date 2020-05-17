Valencia favourites to sign Napoli’s Jose Callejon

La Liga side Valencia are the front runners to sign Napoli’s veteran midfielder Jose Callejon on a free transfer this summer.

The former Spanish international has rejected a contract extension in Naples, and has been linked with a move to either Spain or England ahead of the 2020-21 season.

However, despite rumoured interest from Everton, Sevilla and Villarreal, reports from Marca claim Albert Celades’ side are now on the verge of securing a deal.

Los Che will offer the former Real Madrid winger a lucrative contract to seal the move, including a two year deal with an annual salary of €3.5m for the 33-year old..

Callejon has played a key role for the Serie A club following his 2013 arrival from Madrid, making over 300 appearances across seven seasons in Italy.

However, his role has been reduced this season, with just 19 league starts from 27 games so far in 2019-20, under both Carlo Ancelotti and new boss Gennaro Gattuso.