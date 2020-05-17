Sevilla target Axel Disasi linked with Premier League switch

Sevilla will battle Premier League clubs for Stade Reims defender Axel Disasi, according to the French club’s president Jean-Pierre Caillot.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have reportedly lined up the French U20 international as a replacement for Diego Carlos, should Liverpool make a bid for Brazilian centre back this summer.

Caillot confirmed Lopetegui’s side have registered an interest in Disasi, as per a report from Mundo Deportivo, but they are not only interested party.

“Of course we are aware of Sevilla’s interest, as they have been watching him all season.

“There have been conversations, but it will not be easy for them.

“At the moment, he is closer to the Premier League than to Spain.”

Caillot’s comments will be a concern for Lopetegui, who was confident his side were leading the chase for the 22-year old.

If Carlos does depart from the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in the coming months, the club will demand in the region of €35m for the 28-year old.

That money could be reinvested in an offer for Disasi, who is rated at €15m by the Ligue 1 club, with his contract expiring next year.

However, due to the increase in transfer speculation surrounding him, Reims could increase their asking price to closer to €20m.